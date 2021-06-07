Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for consideration of bond or a first appearance bond hearing during the period of May 28-June 6, 2021:
• Ronald Chadwick Dean on charges of Simple Battery Family Violence.
• Maura N. Price on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance.
• Marc T. Rommelman on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Sonya Colene Borton on charges of Simple Battery (two counts), Littering, Public Drunkenness, Cruelty to Children in the Third Degree (Family Violence), Obstruction of an Officer and Expired Tag.
• Jacob Edward Lee Chavis, Jr. on charges of Battery Family Violence.
• Gregory Allen Chappell on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Objects.
• Johnny Andrew Wheeler on charges of Theft by Taking.
• Margaret Jean East on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana.
• Kenneth Richard Cook on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.
• Shepherd Darnell Turner on charges of Possession of Marijuana.
• Stephen Dean Buice on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Drug Related Object, Battery and Obstruction of an Officer.
• Aleasha F. Collins on charges of Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce) and Possession of a Drug Related Object.
• Jonathan Bonner on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Objects.
• Kenneth Donalson on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Objects.
• Brooke N. Slocum on charges of Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce) and Possession of Drug Related Objects.
• Tiera S. Whitehead on charges of Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce).
• Anthony L. Cook on charges of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude, Driving on Suspended License, Reckless Driving and Cruelty to Children in the Second Degree.
• La’Shey Murphy on charges of Speeding, Seat Belt Violation and Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Kenneth Lamar Anthony on charges of Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony.
• Lynel Nasir Jones, Sr. on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce).
• Michael James Digh on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce).
• Bradley Kyle Couch on charges of Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance.
• Xavier Demond Walker on Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault.
• Niara Nicole Mills on charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Firearm During Commission of Crime.
• Joseph A. Jones on charges of Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce), Possession of Drug Related Object and Violation of Taillight Requirements.
• Billy Ray Holloway on charges of Battery Family Violence.
• Taleena Alexander on charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Crime.
• Laura Farmer on charges of Obstruction of an Officer.
• Cobi Ryan Masters on charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony, Failure to Maintain Lane and Open Container.
Bond granted in 28 cases and denied in two cases. Judges held three civil hearings and one criminal extradition hearing. Judges issued 68 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 21 civil cases.
