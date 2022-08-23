Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for bond consideration and/or first appearance bond hearings during the period of August 15-21, 2022:
Artravious Wilson♦ on charge of Obstruction of an Officer, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
Brook Slocum♦ on charges of Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce) and Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
Cortez Floyd♦ on charges of Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce) and Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
Quent Lankford♦ on charges of Instigating Mutiny and Criminal Interference with Government Property.
Rickyeon Lamonte Jenkins♦ on charges of Instigating Mutiny and Criminal Interference with Government Property.
Alantay Coleman♦ on charges of Aggravated Battery.
Sharod Daugett♦ on charges of Aggravated Battery.
Spencer Taylor Allen♦ on charges of Instigating Mutiny and Criminal Interference with Government Property.
Stan Ronell Claridy♦ on charges of Instigating Mutiny and Criminal Interference with Government Property.
Jeremy Daniel Stephens♦ on charges of Instigating Mutiny and Criminal Interference with Government Property.
Marcus Rayshad Allen♦ on the charge of Criminal Trespass.
Joshua Thomas McAbee♦ on charges of Theft by Receiving (misdemeanor) and Falsified ID of License Plate.
Joshua Waits♦ on the charge of Criminal Damage to Property, 2nd Degree.
Dakier Shakur Waller♦ on charges of Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, Financial Transaction Card Theft, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Financial Transaction Card Fraud, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Giving False Name, Possession of Firearm/Knife During Commission of a crime, Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce) and Financial Identity Fraud.
Anthony Joseph Finazzo♦ on charges of Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Loitering or Prowling and Possession of Drugs in Original Container.
Eric Marcus Taylor♦ on charges of Battery.
Anita June Norsworthy♦ on charges of Entering an Automobile.
William Nicky Norsworthy♦ on two counts of Aggravated Assault.
Bond was granted in 10 cases sand denied eight cases. Judges held eight civil hearings and one preliminary hearings. Arraignment and trials were held in county ordinance violations with the Court disposing of 12 cases. Judges issued 45 arrest warrants and Clerks filed 13 civil cases.
The highly anticipated, jam-packed summer travel season proved to be challenging, to put it nicely. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.