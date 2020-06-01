Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for First Appearance Bond Hearings during the period of May 23-31, 2020:
Dean Gibson Kilby♦ on charges of Unlawful Conduct During 911 Calls and False Report of a Crime.
♦ Jonathan Nathaniel Roach♦ on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Firearm/Knife During Commission of Crime, Possession of Drug Related Object.
♦ Robin Lynn Webster♦ on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Related Object and Failure to Maintain Lane.
♦ Terrie Marie Dixon♦ on the charge of Conspiracy to Commit a Crime.
♦ Anthony James Shepherd♦ on the charge of Escape.
♦ Robin Sabine Thomas♦ on charges of Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Giving False Name, Obstruction of an Officer and Georgia License Requirement within 30 days.
♦ Xavier Demond Walker♦ on two counts of Aggravated Assault.
♦ Courtney Deon Marshall♦ on charges of Aggravated Assault, Reckless Conduct, two counts of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree and Terroristic Acts.
♦ Sheridan Trevor Wingert♦ on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Forgery in the Second Degree, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked and Reckless Driving.
♦ Levi Clement Batten♦ on charges of Aggravated Stalking — Family Violence.
♦ Deon Jermaine Scott♦ on charges of Aggravated Assault, Reckless Conduct, two counts of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree and Terroristic Acts.
♦ Simon Peter Smith♦ on charges of Obstruction, DUI, Failure to Maintain Lane, and Leaving Scene of Accident.
Bond was granted in five cases and denied in 10 cases. Judges issued 36 arrest warrants and the Clerk has filed 14 civil cases.
