Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for consideration of bond or a first appearance bond hearing during the period of June 14-20, 2021:
• Sebastian Edward Petway on charges of Battery Family Violence and Family Violence Cruelty to Children in the Second Degree.
• Robert Pruitt on charges of Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce), Possession of Marijuana Derivatives, and two counts of Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance.
• Joseph Benjamin Head on charges of Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce), Possession of Drug Related Object and two counts of Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity.
• Carrington Duwan Ray on charges of Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce), Window Tint Violation, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon and four counts of Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity.
• Robert Murphy on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Object.
• Ashley Marie Johnson on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Driving on Suspended License, No License Plate, and Possession of Drug Related Object.
• Kyle Blake Puckett on charges of Speeding, Too Fast for Conditions, Failure to Maintain Lane and Reckless Driving.
• Cassandra Barnes on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Drug Related Object.
• Johnny Matthew Conkle on charges of Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance.
• Marcelle Jheri Godfrey on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Brianna Black on charges of Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance.
• Aaron Mitchell Duckett on charges of Leaving Scene of Accident, Failure to Yield to EV and DUI.
• Kemal Kenshaw Riley on charges of Driving on Suspended License.
• Artisha Chartal Parker on charges of Criminal Trespass.
• Joshua Sikes on charges of Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance.
• Tykeem Najawa Lampkin on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Controlled Substance.
• Kimberly Norris on charges of Trafficking in Methamphetamine or Amphetamine, Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
• John Samuel Smith on charges of Family Violence Sodomy, Family Violence Child Molestation, Incest and Aggravated Sexual Battery.
• Robert Lawson on charges of Trafficking in Methamphetamine or Amphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Theft by Taking (two counts).
• Willie Keshawn Young on charges of Party to the Crime of Aggravated Assault and Possession of Weapon(s) at School.
• Shaderrian D. Douglas on charges of Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer.
• Kalin Ana Foulke on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Drug Related Object.
• Rebecca Price Campbell on charges of Battery Family Violence.
Bond granted in nine cases and denied in eight cases. Judges held six civil hearings, one preliminary hearing and one criminal extradition hearing. Judges issued 57 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 41 civil cases.
