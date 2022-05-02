Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for bond consideration and/or first appearance bond hearings during the period of April 25 - May 1, 2022:
• Baron Anthony Blackshear on the charge of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substances.
• Barron A. Blackshear Jr. on charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Possession of a Firearm During Commission of Certain Felonies.
• Lauren Nicole Koehler on charges of Interference with Custody, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substances and Possession of Drug Related Objects.
• Sean Michael Lagano on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substances and Possession of Drug Related Objects.
• Kewtwun Jamill Brewer on charges of Possession of Marijuana (felony).
• Kevin Ray Slocum on the charge of Allowing Another to Violate State Law.
• Justin Marcus Rush on charges of Battery and Obstruction of an Officer.
• Elizabeth Kay Holder on 2 counts of Simple Assault Family Violence.
• Jason McCall on charges of Obstruction of an Officer, Fleeing and Attempting to Elude, DUI, Failure to Maintain Lane and Open Container.
• Harkeem A. Deafres on charges of Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, and Drug Related Objects.
• Tyeisha Defares on charges of Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, and Drug Related Objects.
• Richard R. Mireles on the charge of Possession of Marijuana (felony).
• Esther Gilbert on the charge of Possession of Controlled Substances.
• Jordan Malik Cole on the charge of Interference with Government Property.
• Nathan Reynolds on charges of Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substances, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substances, Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce and Possession of a Firearm during Commission of Certain Felonies.
• Shlomo Yisrael on charges of Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substances, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substances, Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce and Possession of a Firearm during Commission of Certain Felonies.
• Shamon Denson on charges of Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substances, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substances, Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce and Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon.
• James Vincent Ward on charges of Speeding, Window Tint Violation, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana Less than One Ounce and Open Container Violation.
• Tommy Christopher Black on a charge of Theft by Taking.
Bond was granted in 18 cases and denied in one case. Judges held two civil hearings and issued 60 arrest warrants. Clerks filed 16 civil cases.
