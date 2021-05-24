Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for consideration of bond or a first appearance bond hearing during the period of May 17-23, 2021:
• Matthew J. Kitchens on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Andrew Alvin Brown on charges of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement, Reckless Driving, Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce) and Crossing Guard Lines with Weapons/Drugs/Intoxicants.
• Dustin M. Amoson on charges of Fleeing, Violation of Driver’s License Restrictions, Failure to Maintain Lane, Too Fast for Conditions and Reckless Driving.
• Kenneth S. Green on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Objects.
• Timothy P. Stanback on charges of Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce), Possession of Drug Related Objects, Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance and Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance.
• Alec G. Aselton on charges of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement, Unlawful Dumping, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Objects.
• Gregory Tyrone Thomas Gee on charges of Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm/Knife During the Commission of a Crime.
• Nicholas Ryan Flynn on charges of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property.
• Larry M. Brawner on charges of Possession Schedule II Controlled Substance and Drug Related Objects.
• Tammie M. Sorrow on charges of Possession Schedule II Controlled Substance and Drug Related Objects.
• Donald L. Freeman on charges of Possession Schedule II Controlled Substance and Drug Related Objects.
• Michael Truett on a charge of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance,
• Breeana D. King on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (3 counts), Possession of Marijuana Derivatives, Possession of Marijuana Less than One Ounce and Drugs in Original Container.
• Adam Brett Carter on charges of Possession of Schedule IV Narcotic and Obstruction of an Officer.
• Lindsey Deanen Mitchell on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Schedule IV Narcotic, Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce), DUI Child Endangerment.
• Yaquan L. Chapman on charges of Aggravated Assault (2 counts) and Murder.
• Steven James Colkitt on charges of Trafficking Methamphetamines, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
• Stacey Gwinnett Jenkins on charges of Arson 1st Degree, Terroristic Acts, and Possession of Drug Related Objects.
• James Williford Smith on charges of Battery Family Violence and Simple Assault.
Bond granted in 14 cases and denied in five cases. Judges held three civil hearings and issued 54 arrest warrants. Arraignment and trials were held in cases involving county ordinance violations with the Court disposing of 10 cases. The Clerk filed 24 civil cases.
