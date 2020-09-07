Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for First Appearance Bond Hearings during the period of Aug. 31-Sept. 3, 2020:
♦ Terrance Brown on charges of Sale of a Controlled Substance.
♦ Timothy James Bishop on charges of Failure to Maintain Lane, Improper Lane Change, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Firearm during Commission of a Crime.
♦ Rebecca Kersey on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
Bond was granted in two cases and denied in one case. Judges held three civil hearings. Arraignment and trials were held in cases involving county ordinance violations with the Court disposing of seven cases. Judges issued 28 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 24 civil cases.
