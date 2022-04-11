Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for bond consideration and/or first appearance bond hearings during the period of April 4-10, 2022:
• Ricky N. Scott on a charge of Simple Battery.
• Amber Rutledge on charges of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana Less One Ounce.
• Marty Len Dixon on a charge of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Jennifer Olivia Watkins on a charge of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Kevin Allen Buffalo on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce), Possession of Drug Related Object, and Obstructing Highway.
• Chelsi Simone Battle on charges of Financial Transaction Card Theft, Possession of Marijuana Less than One Ounce, and Possession of Drug Related Objects.
• Linda Bibbs on a charge of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substances.
• Autumn Breane Woods on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substances and Possession of Controlled Substances.
• Shawn Eric Allen on a charge of Driving on a Suspended License.
• Jeffery Ward on charges of Simple Assault Family Violence and Impeding the Free Flow of Traffic.
• Jeremy Keene on a charge of Criminal Trespass.
• Mark Albertson on charges of Possession of Marijuana Derivatives, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Object.
• Pamela Sims on a charge of Obstruction off an Officer.
• Rhijarrious Correyon Sims on charges of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Driving without a License, Removal/Falsified ID of License Plate, Laying Drags and Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce).
• Joshua Andrew Mitchell on charges of Driving on Suspended License, Obstruction of an Officer and Failure to Maintain Lane.
• Erin Franklin on charges of Possession of a Drug Related Object and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
• Elizabeth Hamilton on a charge of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Holly Lynn Nordquist on charges of Exploitation of Disabled Elderly Person and Financial Transaction Card Theft.
Bond was granted in 17 cases and denied in one case. Judges held two civil hearings and issued 47 arrest warrants. Clerks filed 12 civil cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.