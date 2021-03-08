Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for consideration of bond or a first appearance bond hearing during the period of Mar. 1-7, 2021:
• Hequan Qiu on charges of Reckless Driving, Failure to Drive Within Single Lane, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude.
• Anthony Wilson on charges of DUI, Failure to Maintain Lane and Open Container.
• Anna Hooper on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Related Objects, Schedule V Controlled Substance and Defective Equipment.
• Anika S. Hall on charges of Financial Card Fraud, Forgery of Transaction Card, Forgery in the Fourth Degree, RICO and two counts of Unauthorized Use of Financial Card.
• Nicholas Ryan Flynn on charges of Possession of Firearm During Commission of Crime, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Related Object, Tail Lights Required and Windshield Requirements.
• Matthew Ledford on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance.
• Brandon Britton on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance.
• Gabriela Yasmine Esparza on charges of Battery.
• Steven James Lee on charges of Possession of Drug Related Objects and Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substances.
• Michael Patrick on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance.
• Jaheim Tate on charges of Carrying a Weapon without a License, Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce), and Obstruction of an Officer.
• Lepashe Farone Shannon on charges of Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce) and Possession of Drug Related Objects.
• Ramon Talavera on Charges of False Report of a Crime.
• Chase Randall Lovell on charges of Bail Jumping.
• Javier Devante Webb on charges of Financial Transaction Card Fraud.
• Keontae Xavian Berry on charges of Battery, Party to Crime of Armed Robbery, Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property.
• Shanna Delaine Hall on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance.
• Johnnie Barrow on charges of Possession of Marijuana.
• Sarzarien Rondel Adams on charges of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property and Carrying a Weapon without a License.
• Denzel Demetrius Lackey on charges of Possession of Schedule V Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce) and Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance.
• Josef Maged ZamZam on charges of Possession of Schedule V Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce), Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance and Weaving over Roadway.
• Allisa Starr Davidson on charges of Possession of Drug Related Objects and two counts of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
Bond granted in 17 cases and denied in four cases. Judges held two civil hearings and one civilian warrant application hearing. Judges issued 43 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 22 civil cases.
