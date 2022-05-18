Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for bond consideration and/or first appearance bond hearings during the period of May 9-15, 2022:
Randall Moody on charges of Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance ♦ and Possession of Drug Related Object.
♦ Javar Sims♦ on charges of Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce) and Crossing Guard Lines with Weapons/Drugs/Intoxicants.
♦ Stephen Harris♦ on charges of Sexual Exploitation of Children/Electronic Pornography (7 counts) and Unlawful Eavesdropping/Surveillance.
♦ Trinidy Seth Sherrell♦ on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Related Object and Driving Without a Valid License.
♦ Joe Upton♦ on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Sale of Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute.
♦ Antonio McClendon♦ on charges of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana Less than an Ounce and Possession of Drug Related Objects.
♦ Gary Farr♦ on charges of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana Less than an Ounce, Possession of Drug Related Objects and Driving on a Suspended License,
♦ Charles Goff♦ on charges of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Objects.
♦ Lesley Price♦ on charges of Battery Family Violence.
♦ Otis Wise♦ on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce).
♦ Michaela Ballew on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance and Tampering with Evidence.
♦ Jerry Wilson on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana Less than an Ounce, and Drug Related Objects.
Bond was granted in 10 cases and denied in two cases. Judges held two civil hearings and one preliminary hearing. Judges issued 39 arrest warrants and clerks filed 38 civil cases.
