Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for consideration of bond or a first appearance bond hearing during the period of Nov. 9-15, 2020:
• Brandon Coleman Blizard on charges of Sexual Battery and Child Molestation.
• Lorenzo T. Wright on charges of Speeding, Driving on Suspended License, Improper Lane Change, Driving in Emergency Lane, Failure to Maintain Lane, DUI, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Object.
• Jackie Cliff Peppers on charges of Battery Family Violence and Family Violence Cruelty to Children in the Third Degree.
• Alisa Dawn Stanley on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of a Drug Related Object.
• Todd Franklin Porterfield on charges of Terroristic Threats.
• Rodney Stephen Stanley on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of a Drug Related Objects.
• Carrington Wedderburn on charges of Simple Battery Family Violence and Family Violence Cruelty to Children in the Third Degree
• Nevester Dixon on charges of Criminal Attempt to Deliver Contraband Items to an Inmate in a Correction al Facility.
• Willona Vitto on charges of Criminal Attempt to Deliver Contraband Items to an Inmate in a Correctional Facility.
• Dedrik D. Clay on charges of Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property.
• Courtney Crowder on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Tadeshia Cleashay Willis on charges of Crossing Guard Lines with Drugs, Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession of Firearm During Commission of Felony, Possession of Marijuana and Driving on Suspended License.
Bond was granted in nine cases and denied in three cases. Judges held five civil hearings. Judges issued 25 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 22 civil cases.
