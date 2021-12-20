Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for a first appearance bond hearing during the period of December 13-19, 2021:
• Ernest Johnson on criminal extradition for Violation of Parole for the State of Illinois.
• Ciria Erazo on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce).
• Henry Walter McWhiter Jr. on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Firearm during the Commission of a Crime and Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce).
• Quenterious Sidney on charges of Child Molestation (Family Violence).
• David Koth on charges of Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce) and Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• David Riddle on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Charles W. Pressley on a charge of Battery Family Violence.
• Kaitlin Jasmine Cruz on a charge of Battery Family Violence.
• Charles R. Ward on a charge of False Statements in Writing.
• Charles W. Lummus on a charge of Aggravated Assault.
• Anthony J. Deperro on a charge of Theft by Shoplifting.
Bond was granted four cases and denied in six cases. Judges held two civil hearings and issued 16 arrest warrants. The Clerk filed 27 civil cases.
