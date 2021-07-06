Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals was brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for a first appearance bond hearing during the period of June 28-July 2, 2021:
• Frederick Ivy Calhoun on charges of Aggravated Assault.
Bond was granted in the above case. Judges held three civil hearings and one civilian warrant application hearing. Judges issued six arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 11 civil cases.
