Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for bond consideration and/or first appearance bond hearings during the period of July 5- July 11, 2022:
Mark Eugene Blessitt on the charge of Theft by Taking (felony).
Narico C. Moore Jr. on charges of Possession of Marijuana (felony).
Drew J. Bednarz on charges of Possession of a Schedule II and IV Controlled Substance.
Tammy Nichols on charges of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of a Drug Related Object.
Parrish Newbolt on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.
Paul T. Powell on charges of Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and No Tag Lights.
James Bowen on charges of Possession of Drug Related Objects and Open Container.
Casey Daniel Houk on the charge of Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer (misdemeanor).
Kassie Leigh Poore on the charge of Simple Battery (Family Violence).
Thomas Daniel McFarland on charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana (felony), Possession of Drug Related Objects and Possession of Firearm in the Commission of Certain Felonies.
Bond was granted in all of the above cases. Judges held eight civil hearings. Judges issued 38 arrest warrants and clerks filed nine civil cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.