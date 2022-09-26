Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for bond consideration and/or first appearance bond hearings during the period of Sept. 19-25, 2022:
•
Debra Cherice Smith on the charge of Forgery in the First Degree.
• Nicole M. Heredia on charges of Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana Less than One Ounce.
• Jessica Muller on charges of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana Less than an Ounce and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.
• Edward Nale on charges of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana Less than an Ounce and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.
• Iris Danika Brightman on the charge of Georgia Lottery Fraud.
• Nicholas Scott Rilling on charges of Driving on Suspended License, No Brake Lights, Fleeing and Attempting to Elude (Felony), Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substances and Possession of Drug Related Objects.
• Angie Jo Balderas on charges of Aggravated Assault (Family Violence), Simple Battery (Family Violence) and Criminal Trespass (Family Violence)
Bond was granted in five cases and denied in two cases. Judges held six civil hearings. Judges issued thirty arrest warrants and Clerks filed seven-teen civil cases.
