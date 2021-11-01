Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for a first appearance bond hearing during the period of October 25-31, 2021:
• James Devin Norrell on charges of Aggravated Assault and Cruelty to Children in the Third Degree.
• Melissa Beth Ward on charges of Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree and Terroristic Threats.
• Juan Aguilar Gainza on charges of Theft by Conversion and Driving on Suspended License.
• Charles Ivan Goff on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Related Objects and Tampering with Evidence.
• Bradley H. Johnson on charges of Criminal Trespass Family Violence, Aggressive Driving and Simple Assault Family Violence.
• Cody Allen Taylor on charges of Possession of Drug Related Object and two counts of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Jason T. Dodd on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Related Object and Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce).
• Markel D. Smith on charges of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property and Driving without a License.
• John W. White on charges of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property.
• Tevius Turner on charges of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property and Possession of a Marijuana (less than one ounce).
• William Christopher Napty on charges of Failure to Drive within one Lane and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol.
• Weslee Leigh Leslie on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Objects.
• Melissa Beth Ward on charges of Burglary in the Second Degree and Theft by Taking.
• Thomas Greggory Narron on charges of Theft by Taking, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felony and two counts of Attempt and Conspiracy to Commit Sale of Methamphetamine and Conspiracy and Attempt to Commit Trafficking Methamphetamine.
Bond was granted in 11 cases and denied in three cases. Judges held four civil hearings and one civilian warrant application hearing. Judges issued 25 arrest warrants. The Clerk filed 22 civil cases.
