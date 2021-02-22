Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for consideration of bond or a first appearance bond hearing during the period of Feb. 15-21, 2021:
• Brian Lee Hite on charges of Burglary in the Second Degree and Theft by Taking Motor Vehicle.
• Willie Montez Price on charges of Aggravated Battery, Simple Assault and Disorderly Conduct.
• Austin Shane McNutt on charges of Aggravated Battery and Obstruction of an Officer.
• Stanley Hinton on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Contraband by an Inmate.
• Sanchez Corleon Braxton on charges of Forgery in the First Degree and Possession of Marijuana.
• Danny Levi Richardson on charges of Theft by Deception, Cancelled Registration and Obstruction of an Officer.
• Levi Batten on charges of Criminal Trespass (Family Violence) and Simple Battery (Family Violence).
• Jordan Watson on charges of Murder and two counts of Aggravated Assault.
• Carey Cordell Williams on charges of Murder and two counts of Aggravated Assault.
• Skyler W. Davis on charges of Theft by Taking Motor Vehicle.
Bond granted in five case and denied in five cases. Judges held four civil hearings, one preliminary hearing and one civilian warrant application hearing. Judges issued 25 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 23 civil cases.
