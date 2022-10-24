Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for bond consideration and/or first appearance bond hearings during the period of October 17-23, 2022:
• Devonte Lepaul Williams on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Crossing Guard Lines, Obstruction of Officer, and Possession of Prohibited Items without Warden’s Consent.
• Brandon Wayne Ware on a charge of Burglary (2 counts).
• Thomas Anthony Petroziello on charges of Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, Bestiality, Cruelty to Children in the 1st Degree, Distributing Obscene Material to a Minor (6 counts), Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.
• April M. Downs on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Drug Related Objects, Crossing Guard Lines with Drugs/Weapons or Intoxicants, and Broken Tail Lights.
• William Lingold on a charge of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Jennifer Calhoun on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of a Drug Related Object.
• Luis Carolos Larious Flores on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and No Tag Lights.
• Rhonda Darlene Phillips on charges of Aggravated Stalking (Family Violence).
• Christopher David Brooks on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Objects.
• Joseph Daniel Radovich on charges of Possession of Marijuana (Felony), Possession of Drug Related Objects and Failure to Maintain Lane.
• James Flournoy on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
Bond was granted eight cases and denied in three cases. Judges held two civil hearings, one warrant application hearing and issued 38 arrest warrants. Arraignment and trials were held in cases involving county ordinance violations with the Court disposing of nine cases. Clerks filed 32 civil cases.