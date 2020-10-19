Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for First Appearance Bond Hearings during the period of October 12-16, 2020:
• Joshua Chapman on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of a Drug Related Object and Speeding.
• Karrie Stewart on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Object.
• Carlos Scott Norsworthy on charges of Theft by Taking Motor Vehicle.
• Melvin Isaiah Winn on charges of Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.
• Lovell Sparks on charges of Obstruction of an Officer, Driving without a License, Possession of False ID Document and Failure to Maintain Lane.
Bond was granted in two cases and denied in one case. Judges held seven civil hearings. Judges issued 25 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 23 civil cases.
