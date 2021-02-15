Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for consideration of bond or a first appearance bond hearing during the period of Feb. 8-14, 2021:
• Leslie Ann Stephens on charges of Possession of Drug Related Object.
• Shery Denise Bryant on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana (Less than one ounce) and Possession of Drug Related Object.
• Charles R. Ward on charges of Criminal Trespass, Arson in the First Degree and Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree.
• Faron L. Stewart on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Crime.
• Vonteze Morrell Lee on charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon and Failure to Maintain Lane.
• Manuel J. White on charges of Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Firearm by Commission of Certain Crime.
• Juan Hawkins on charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Firearm/Knife during Commission of Crime.
• Santerrio Z. Thomas on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Firearm During Commission of Certain Crimes.
• Joel Wayne Maddox on charges of Theft by Taking.
• Macey Martine Durant on charges of Theft by Shoplifting.
• Felix Quintana on charges of Following too Closely and two counts of Vehicular Homicide.
• Angela Pruitt on charges of Illegal Dumping.
• Jason Rene St. Peter on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Crossing Guard Lines with Contraband, DUI (Drugs) and Driving While License Suspended.
Bond granted in 10 cases and denied in three cases. Judges held five civil hearings and one civilian warrant application hearing. Arraignments and trials were held in cases involving county ordinance violations with the Court disposing of 10 cases. Judges issued 31 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 24 civil cases.
