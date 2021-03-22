Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for consideration of bond or a first appearance bond hearing during the period of Mar. 15-21, 2021:
• Alyssa L. Clay on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of a Drug Related Object.
• Shepheard D. Turner on charges of Possession of Schedule III Controlled Substance.
• Kailin A. Foulke on charges of Possession of a Drug Related Object.
• Derick Joshua Ferrell on charges of Forgery in the Third Degree.
• Adam Issac Speir on charges of Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree.
• Rondarius Kemon Scott on charges of Criminal Trespass, Simple Battery, Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree, Possession of Marijuana and Obstruction of an Officer.
• Robert R. Womack on charges of Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance and Possession of Drugs not in Original Container.
• Devin Beachboard on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Drug Related Object, Possession of a Firearm to Convicted Felon and Obstruction of an Officer.
• Angel J. Hardy on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Drug Related Object and Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon.
• Michael D. Poteat on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent, Possession of Drug Related Object, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon and Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Crime.
• Jasmine J. Tyson on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce) and Obstruction of an Officer.
• Zontravian Keonte Hernandez on charges of Acquiring License Plate to Conceal Vehicle, Expired Registration and Giving False Name.
• Jason Terry Thompson on charges of Battery, Simple Battery and Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree.
• Stacy Gwinnett Jenkins on charges of Possession of Drug Related Object, Obstruction of an Officer, Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance and Disorderly Conduct While Intoxicated.
• Stephanie R. Keldie on a Superior Court Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear.
• Quinton Matthew Anderson on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of a Drug Related Object.
• Richard Matthew Simpson on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce) and Possession of Drug Related Object.
• Santerio Zaccheus Thomas on a criminal extradition warrant from the State of Florida on charges of Child Neglect/Domestic Battery.
Bond was granted in 14 cases and denied in four cases. Judges held two civil hearings. Judges issued 43 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 13 civil cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.