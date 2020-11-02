Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for First Appearance Bond Hearings during the period of Oct. 26-Nov. 1, 2020:
• Michael Hunter Jones on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce), and Failure to Maintain Lane.
• Andrea Dewayne Head on charges of Smash and Grab Burglary and three counts of Burglary in the Second Degree.
• Cordell Rayson Smith on charges of Battery and Obstruction of an Officer.
Bond was granted in one case and denied in two cases. Judges held five civil hearings. Arraignment and trials were held in cases involving county ordinance violations with the Court disposing of 10 cases. Judges issued 21 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 20 civil cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.