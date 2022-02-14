Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for a first appearance bond hearing during the period of Feb 6-13, 2022:
• Arlin William Bridges on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of marijuana (less than one ounce) and Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer (misdemeanor).
• Brooks Bass-Gainey on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of marijuana (less than one ounce).
• Adam Kyle Ballew on the charge of Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer (misdemeanor).
• Patrick Andrade on the charge of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Elijah Enoch Gregg on the charge of Theft by Taking (felony).
• Paul Mullett on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance (2 counts). Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Related Objects.
• Alexsia A. Stodghill on a charge of Financial Transaction Card Fraud.
• Josh Brooks Kitchens on charges of Battery (Family Violence) and Cruelty to Children (Family Violence).
• Vaneesha Lee Kitchens on charges of Battery (Family Violence) and Cruelty to Children (Family Violence).
• Alonzo Demontez Dorsey on charges of Speeding, Fleeing and Attempting to Elude (Felony), Reckless Driving, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Possession of Firearm during Commission of a Crime, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Driving While License Suspended, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Forgery in the Third Degree and Financial Transaction Card Fraud.
• Kenyada Jerome Powers on charges of Battery Family Violence, and Aggravated Assault.
Bond was granted in nine cases and denied in two cases. Judges held two civil hearings and issued 40 arrest warrants. The Clerk filed 17 civil cases.
