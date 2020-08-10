Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for First Appearance Bond Hearings during the period August 3-9, 2020:
• Joshua Tyler Lane on charges of Simple Assault, Pointing Gun/Pistol at Another and Public Drunkenness.
• Trenton Xavier Montgomery on charges of Obstruction or Hindering an Officer.
• Desmond Jarrod Davis on charges of Burglary in the First Degree, Vandalism of Place of Worship, Criminal Attempt, and two counts of Criminal Trespass.
Bond was granted in one case and denied in two cases. The Court held four civil hearings and two civilian warrant application hearings. Judges issued 14 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 13 civil cases.
