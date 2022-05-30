Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for bond consideration and/or first appearance bond hearings during the period of May 23-29, 2022:
• Deshawn Russell on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Forgery in the First Degree.
• Landon Williams on charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Home Invasion in the First Degree.
• Markiese J. White on charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Home Invasion in the First Degree.
• Jaydon Glenn-Smith Jones on charges of Home Invasion in the First Degree.
• Benjamin Clark Kraft on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Drug Related Object and Giving a False Name.
• Tristan C. Seamster on charges of Home Invasion in the First Degree and Possession of Firearm or Knife during the Commission of a Felony.
• Zayin Gimel White on charges of Aggravated Assault and two counts of Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity.
• Aaron Michael Stephens on charges of Burglary, two counts of Simple Assault and two counts of False Imprisonment.
Bond was granted in two cases and denied in six cases. Judges held seven civil hearings. Judges issued 26 arrest warrants and clerks filed 29 civil cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.