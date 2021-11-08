Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for a first appearance bond hearing during the period of November 1-7, 2021:
• Christopher Chase Blount on charges of Battery.
• Christina Burge on charges of Violation of Registration as Sex Offender.
• Douglas Walter on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Jeremy S. Reyes on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Related Object, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon and Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Crime.
• Kortnie Megan Payne on charges of Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana Derivative, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Related Objects, and Drugs Not in Original Container.
• Tyson James Maish on a charge of Theft by Receiving.
• Juan Sanchez Bridges on charges of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Tyquan Jamarr Miller on charges of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
Bond was granted in eight cases. Judges held five civil hearings and issued twenty-one arrest warrants. The Clerk filed twelve civil cases.
