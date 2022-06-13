Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for bond consideration and/or first appearance bond hearings during the period of June 6-June 12, 2022:
• Robert Tyrone Ruff on charges of Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree (8 counts), Theft by Taking (Felony) (6 counts) and Theft by Taking (Misdemeanor) (3 counts).
• Jason Santefort on charges of Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substances, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substances, Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substances, Possession of Drug Related Objects, Drugs not in Original Container and Driving without a Valid License.
• Melinda Santefort on charges of Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substances, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substances, Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substances, Possession of Drug Related Objects, Drugs not in Original Container.
• James Franklin Stokes on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Drug Related Object, Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana Less than One Ounce, and Driving on a Suspended License.
• Wesley Taylor McQueen on charges of Battery Family Violence, False Imprisonment and Possession of Drug Related Objects.
• Nancy King on charges of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Driving on a Suspended License (2 counts), Possession of a Drug Related Object and Obstruction of an Officer.
• Victavios Tyson on 2 counts of Criminal Trespass.
• Johnny Goodman III on charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana and Improper Lane Change.
• Marshal Dillon Edmondson on charges of Fleeing and Attempting to Elude (felony), Reckless Driving, Weaving over Roadway, Speeding, Driving on Suspended License, Failure to Stop for Stop Sign, Open Container Violation, No Proof of Insurance and Expired Registration.
• Exavier Drimel Tanner on the charge of Aggravated Assault (Family Violence).
Bond was granted in four cases and denied in six cases. Judges held four civil hearings and two preliminary hearings. Judges issued 46 arrest warrants and clerks filed 18 civil cases.
