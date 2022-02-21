Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for bond consideration and/or first appearance bond hearings during the period of Feb 14-20, 2022:
• Corey Douglas Harris on charges of Aggravated Assault (Family Violence), Cruelty to Children in the Third Degree (Family Violence and Simple Battery (Family Violence).
• Tyler Rashard Lowe on charges of Window Tint Violation, Financial Transaction Card Fraud, Financial Transaction Card Theft, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Theft of Lost or Mislaid Property, Forgery in the Fourth Degree and Printing, Executing or Negotiating Fictitious Checks.
• Michael Allen Truett on Charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substances, Conspiracy to Purchase Controlled Substances (2 counts) and Illegal Use of a Telecommunications Facility.
• Amanda Agertan on a charge of Possession of a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance,
• Bret Waters on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Drug Related Object.
• Chris Miller on a charge of Possession of Marijuana.
• Benjamin Alexander Dover on charges of Aggravated Assault (Family Violence) and Cruelty to Children in the First Degree (Family Violence).
• Onterius Moore on Charges of Obstruction of an Officer (misdemeanor), Weaving over Roadway, Disregarding Railroad Crossing Barrier, No Brake Lights and Hit and Run (misdemeanor).
• Elizabeth Lizzie Smith aka Elizabeth L. Ogletree on Charges of Failure to Maintain Lane, DUI and Violation of Probation.
Bond was granted in eight cases and denied in one case. Arraignment and trials were held in county ordinance violations with the Court disposing of seven cases. Judges held four civil hearings and issued 27 arrest warrants. Clerks filed 18 civil cases.
