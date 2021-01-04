Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for consideration of bond or a first appearance bond hearing during the period of Dec. 28, 2020-Jan. 3, 2021:
• Drexel Harris on charges of Sale of Controlled Substance.
• Jordan Johns on charges of Simple Assault.
• David C. Keith on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Defective Equipment.
• Kendrakius M. Watson on charges of Armed Robbery, two counts of Aggravated Assault, Battery, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce), Open Container Violation, Obstruction of an Officer and Canceled Registration.
• Ricky Renardo Tucker on charges of Criminal Trespass Family Violence.
• Dana Elizabeth Depalma on charges of Battery Family Violence, Criminal Trespass Family Violence and Cruelty to Children in the Third Degree.
• Williantavious N. Talmadge on charges of Criminal Trespass Family Violence, Interfering with Calls for Emergency Assistance and three counts of Cruelty to Children in the Third Degree.
• Steven Presley on charges of Failure to Maintain Lane, Driving While License Suspended or Revoked and Possession of Controlled Substance.
• Courtney Antwain Fain on charges of Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.
• Laura Smith on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance.
• Briana Jean Feldhaus on charges of Obstruction of an Officer.
Bond granted in nine cases and denied in two cases. Judges held eight civil hearings and one civilian warrant application hearing. Judges issued 20 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 12 civil cases.
