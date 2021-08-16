Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for First Appearance Bond Hearings during the period of August 9-15, 2021.
• Veronica Cloe Brown on a charge of Theft by Shoplifting.
• Cody Ryan Russell on a charge of Theft by Shoplifting.
• Simon Peter Smith on charges of Entering Automobile, Theft by Taking Motor Vehicle, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
• Kenneth Michael Frady on charges of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and Drug Related Objects.
• Jason Ray Frisbie on charges of Criminal Damage in the 2nd Degree, Failure to Maintain Lane, Striking a Fixed Object and Failure to Report an Accident.
• Shane E. Cavendar on a charge of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
• Kenisha Douglas on charges of Aggravated Assault and Cruelty to Children in the 3rd Degree.
• Thomas Wells on charges of Disorderly Conduct and Obstruction of Officer.
• Kimberly Dye on charges of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer, Cruelty to Children in the 1st Degree, Driving with a Suspended License, Seat Belt Violation, Reckless Driving, Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign and Weaving Over the Roadway.
• Jill Denise Morris on charges of Battery and Cruelty to Children in the 3rd Degree.
Bond was granted in seven cases and denied in two cases. Judges held nine civil hearings, eight county ordinance case and issued 11 arrest warrants. The Clerk filed 23 civil cases.
