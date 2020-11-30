Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for consideration of bond or a first appearance bond hearing during the period of Nov. 20-29, 2020:
• Haley Ann Wicks on charges of Battery Family Violence.
• Dewayne Deshawn Keith on charges of Possession of schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Related Object, and Improper Display of License Plate.
• William Gregory Leverett on charges of Violation of Family Violence Order.
• Jeffery Glenn Ward on charges of Battery Family Violence.
• Gwen Marie Henley on charges of Theft by Taking.
• Wendy Lynn McQueen on charges of Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Crossing Guard Lines with Weapons/Drugs/Intoxicants.
• Daniel Lamar Barfield on charges of Financial Transaction Card Fraud, Removal/Falsified ID of License Plate, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, two counts of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Open Container Violation and Criminal Possession of Financial Transaction Card Forgery Devices.
• Todd Rieger on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Terry Starks on charges of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Obstruction of an Officer and Driving Without a license.
• Andrius Fitzgerald Johnson on charges of Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance and Obstruction of an Officer.
• John Gaddis on charges of False Name, No Tag Lights and No License on Person.
Bond was granted in ten cases and denied in two cases. Judges issued 26 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 13 civil cases.
