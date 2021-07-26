Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for a first appearance bond hearing during the period of July 19-23, 2021:
• Jamarcus Matthew Banner on charges of Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce), Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Cruelty to Children in the Third Degree.
• Shatia Mercer on charges of Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce), Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Cruelty to Children in the Third Degree, Possession of Firearm/Knife During the Commission of a Crime, Failure to Maintain Lane and Following too Closely.
• Nicholas Ashton Foster on charges of DUI, Driving on Suspended License and Failure to Maintain Lane.
• Steven Clifford Alexander on charges of Stalking and Criminal Trespass.
• Demarius A. Jester on charges of DUI, Failure to Maintain Lane and Interlock Probation Violation.
• Gregory Newman on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce0, Possession of Drug Related Objects and Possession of Firearm/Knife During Commission of a Crime
• Charles Gene Jefferies on charges of DUI (alcohol).
• Douglas Walter on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Leslie Michelle Cunningham on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Alyssa Leann Clay on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Dana Ann Kerce on charges of Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree and seven counts of Burglary in the Second Degree.
• Shawn Michael Gay on charges of Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree and seven counts of Burglary in the Second Degree.
• Randy Todd Hall on charges of DUI and Failure to Maintain Lane.
Bond was granted in 11 cases and denied in two cases. Judges held three civil hearings and issued 27 arrest warrants. The Clerk filed 25 civil cases.
