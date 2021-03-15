Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for consideration of bond or a first appearance bond hearing during the period of Mar. 8-14, 2021:
• Raymond Sloan on Use of Communication Facility in Communication Facility in to Committing or Facilitating Commission of an Act which Constitutes a Felony, Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.
• Jeffery S. Robinson on charges of Expired Registration, No Insurance, No Seatbelt, Windshield Requirements, Acquiring a License Plate to Conceal Vehicle Identification, Falsifying ID Plate, Canceled Registration, Possession of Drug Related Object, Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance and Registration Requirements.
• Casey L. Merritt on charges of Hit and Run, Failure to Report an Accident, Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Window Tint and Driving with Instructional Permit.
• Thomas Wayne Johnson, Jr. on charges of Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce) and Crossing Guard Lines with Weapons/Drugs/Intoxicants.
• James D. Presley on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Use of Communication Facility in Communication Facility in to Committing or Facilitating Commission of an Act which Constitutes a Felony, and Conspiracy.
• Clifford Brooks on charges of Sale/Distribution of a Controlled Substance.
• William E. Boozer on charges of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Anthony P. Phillips on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance.
• Jarius T.D. Bland on charges of Financial Transaction Card Fraud.
• Stacy L. Tatum on charges of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property.
• Anthony W. Brown on charges of DUI, Obstruction, Failure to Stop at Sign and Failure to Maintain Lane.
• Christina D. Demaree on charges of Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce), Possession of Drug Related Object, and two counts of Possession to Controlled Substance.
• Kristopher Terrell Lanier on charges of Identity Fraud, False Statements and Writings, Giving False Name.
• Harry Edward Barfield on charges of Obstruction of an Officer.
• Milton Daniel Young on charges of Trafficking in Methamphetamine, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, three counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance and two counts of Terroristic Threats.
Bond granted in 13 cases and denied in three cases. Judges held one civil hearing. Arraignments and trials were held in cases involving county ordinance violations with the Court disposing of three cases. Judges issued 69 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 26 civil cases.
