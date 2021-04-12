Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for consideration of bond or a first appearance bond hearing during the period of April 5-11, 2021:
• Patricia Buckner on charges of Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer and False Report of a Crime.
• Deadrianeon Ridley on charges of Aggravated Battery and Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity.
• Justin M. Kurh on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Objects.
• Thomas James Cook on charges of Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating Commission of Act which Constitutes a Felony and Racketeer Influenced or Corrupt Organization.
• Douglas John Thomas on charges of Driving on A Suspended License, Open Container, DUI, and Possession of Marijuana Less than Ounce.
• Kenneth W. Cavender on a charge of Bail Jumping.
• Jody Lyn Paul on a charge of Hindering the Apprehension of a Criminal
• Fredrecus Marquise Marks on charges of Criminal Interference with Government Property, Obstruction of Officer and Drug Related Objects.
• Tori Slaton on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Drug Related Objects.
• Jesse Cunningham on a charge of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Walter Taylor on charges of Driving on a Suspended License, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon and Criminal Use of Article of Altered ID
Bond granted in nine cases and denied in two cases. Judges held eight civil hearings. Judges issued 47 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed thirty-two civil cases.
