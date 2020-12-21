Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for consideration of bond or a first appearance bond hearing during the period of Dec. 14-20, 2020:
• Gregory McKinzie on charges of Simple Battery Family Violence, Battery Family Violence and Kidnapping.
• Paul Michael Petty on charges of Possession of Drug Related Object, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Sadik Jawuan Sims on charges of Aggravated Battery.
• Skyler Jade Price on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Giving False Name.
• Xavier Jabar Banfield on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce and Trafficking Methamphetamine.
• Shaqaualia Janetta Jones on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce and Trafficking Methamphetamine.
• Jimmie Allen Evans on charges of Sale of Controlled Substance.
• James Edward Campbell on charges of Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
• Hirone Cleveland on charges of Burglary in the Second Degree.
Bond granted in two cases and denied in seven cases. Judges held one civil hearing. Judges issued 33 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 12 civil cases.
