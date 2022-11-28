Courts 2.jpeg

Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for bond consideration and/or first appearance bond hearings during the period of November 21-28, 2022:

Grady Gordon Durden♦ on charges of Battery, Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct and Obstruction of an Officer.

