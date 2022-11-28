Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for bond consideration and/or first appearance bond hearings during the period of November 21-28, 2022:
Grady Gordon Durden♦ on charges of Battery, Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct and Obstruction of an Officer.
Deonte Mitchell♦ on charges of Driving without a License, Possession of Marijuana Less than an Ounce, Obstruction of an Officer and Failure to Dim Headlights.
Brandon Joseph Johnson♦ on charges of Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance, DUI Refusal, Failure to Maintain Lane and Open Container.
Michael Shane Taylor♦ on a charge of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
Kijafa Bruce♦ on a charge of Theft by Taking.
Tommy A. Coons♦ on charges of Failure to Maintain Lane, DUI (Less Safe), Driving While License Suspended/Revoked and Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance.
Bond was granted in all of the above cases. Judges issued 21 arrest warrants and clerks filed four civil suits.
