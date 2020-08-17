Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for First Appearance Bond Hearings during the period August 10-16, 2020:
• Chad Demarco Cummings on charges of Possession by an Inmate within Guard Lines Drugs or Weapons.
• Travis Dakota Hoard on charges of Simple Battery - Family Violence and Theft by Taking.
• Terence Jacobsen on charges of Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree, two counts of Entering Automobile, Criminal Trespass, and Loitering or Prowling.
• Divanta Thomas on charges of Battery - Family Violence.
• Courtney Rashad Dunn on charges of Aggravated Assault and Affray.
• Robert Leon Rose on charges of Battery - Family Violence.
• Anibal Bourdon on charges of Possession of Marijuana Less than One Ounce and Possession of Controlled Substance.
• Luis Roman-Gonzalez Alberton on charges of Window Tint Violation, Driving While License Suspended or Revoked, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol & Drugs, No Insurance on Motor Vehicle, Removed/Falsified ID of License Plate, No Registration, Possession of Marijuana Less than One Ounce and Possession of Controlled Substance.
• Scharansky Cooper on charges of Possession of Marijuana Less than One Ounce, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property and Driving Without a License.
• Garrett Smith on charges of Possession of Contraband by an Inmate.
• Felton Dean Roberts on Possession of Contraband by an Inmate.
• Abigail Elaine Davison on charges of Simple Battery - Family Violence and Cruelty to Children in the Third Degree.
• Aaron Wesley Jones on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Related Object, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance.
• Bradley Kelly Rutledge on charges of Burglary in the First Degree, Obstruction of an Officer, Criminal Interference with Government Property, Peeping Tom and Simple Battery on Peace Officer.
Bond was granted in eight cases and denied in six cases. The Court held six civil hearings and one criminal extradition hearing. Judges issued 79 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 14 civil cases.
