Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for First Appearance Bond Hearings during the period of Sept. 21-27, 2020
Arnecia Brianna Webb♦ on a charge of Terroristic Threats.
♦ Brody Wayne Ross Oliver♦ on a charge of Weapons at School.
♦ Casey Ty Clontz♦ on charges of Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Defective Equipment.
♦ Jacob Scott Miller♦ on charges of Cruelty to Children in the 3rd Degree (2 counts) and Criminal Trespass.
♦ Brandon Coleman Blizard♦ on charges of Electronically Furnishing Obscene Material to Minors.
Bond was granted in four cases and denied in one case. Judges held five civil hearings, one civilian pre-warrant hearing and issued 29 arrest warrants. The Clerk filed 24 civil cases.
