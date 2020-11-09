Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for consideration of bond or a first appearance bond hearing during the period of Nov. 2-8, 2020:
• Markevius Antwon Henley on two counts of Aggravated Assault.
• Justin Michael Price on charges of Cruelty to Children in the Third Degree and Battery Family Violence.
• Horace Ray Wise on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Driving Without a License.
• Wendy Lynn McQueen on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Object.
• Eric McMichael on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Antonio R. Grier on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Firearm During Commission of Crime.
• Craig W. Loftin on charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Firearm During Commission of Crime.
• Donald Grant Johnson on charges of Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree, Criminal Trespass and Public Indecency.
• Andrius Fitzgerald Johnson on charges of Possession of Prohibited Item by Inmate within Guard Lines, Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce), Stop Sign Violation, Loud Music, and Driving While License Withdrawn.
Bond was granted in each of the above cases. Judges held eight civil hearings and one civilian warrant application hearing. Judges issued 34 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 11 civil cases.
