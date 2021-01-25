Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for consideration of bond or a first appearance bond hearing during the period of Jan. 18-24, 2021:
• Michael Colton McDonald on charges of Giving False Name and Obstruction of an Officer.
• Susan Poole on charges of Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating Commission of Act which Constitutes a Felony and (RICO) Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.
• Charles Edward Williams on charges of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officer, Failure to Maintain Lane, Failure to Stop at Sign, Reckless Driving and Speeding.
• Deangelo Tavares Robinson on charges of Speeding, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement, Failure to Maintain Lane, Reckless Driving, Driving without a License, Aggravated Assault Upon a Law Enforcement Officer, Cruelty to Children in the Second Degree, Seat Belt Violation, Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device and Obstruction of an Officer.
• Jerico Vernard Perdue on charges of Possession of Marijuana Less than One Ounce, Obstruction of an Officer, Reckless Conduct and Seatbelt Violation.
• Dustin Wayne Huggins on charges of Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Related Object.
• Travis Dakota Hoard on charges of Battery Family Violence and Interfering with Calls for Emergency Assistance.
• Lauren Grotto on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating a Drug Transaction, Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Drugs in Original Container and Sale of Controlled Substance.
• Brittany Dawn Shivers on charges of Trafficking in Methamphetamine or Amphetamine and Possession of a Drug Related Objects.
• Anniqua Jateesia Foster on charges of Too Fast for Conditions, Following Too Closely, Tire Requirement Violation, DUI Drugs, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drugs Not in Original Container.
• Fabian Dequashawn Raynor on charges of Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana Less Than One Ounce.
Bond granted in five cases and denied in six cases. Judges issued 46 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 21 civil cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.