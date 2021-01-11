Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for consideration of bond or a first appearance bond hearing during the period of January 4-10, 2021:
• Garreitta Nisha Battle on charges of Harassing Phone Calls.
• Reyquez Stewart on charges of Fleeing/Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement.
• Brandon Oliver Blackshire on charges of Driving without License, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Removal Falsification of ID Number, Motor Vehicle, No Insurance on Motor Vehicle.
• William Nichols on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Object.
• Travis Evans on charges of Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating Commission of Act which Constitutes a Felony and (RICO) Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.
• Drexel Harris on charges of Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating Commission of Act which Constitutes a Felony and (RICO) Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.
• Jerry Evans on charges of Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating Commission of Act which Constitutes a Felony and (RICO) Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.
• Jimmy Evans on charges of Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating Commission of Act which Constitutes a Felony and (RICO) Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.
• Joshua Harrison on charges of Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating Commission of Act which Constitutes a Felony and (RICO) Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.
• Kimberly Chapman on charges of Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating Commission of Act which Constitutes a Felony and (RICO) Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.
• Donald Lee Rose on charges of Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating Commission of Act which Constitutes a Felony and (RICO) Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.
• Thomas Floyd on charges of Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating Commission of Act which Constitutes a Felony and (RICO) Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.
• Tracy Stegall on charges of Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating Commission of Act which Constitutes a Felony and (RICO) Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.
• Brent Kempson on charges of Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating Commission of Act which Constitutes a Felony and (RICO) Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.
• Anita Norsworthy on charges of Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating Commission of Act which Constitutes a Felony and (RICO) Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.
• Mark K. Mazer on charges of Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating Commission of Act which Constitutes a Felony and (RICO) Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.
• Amanda Patrick on charges of Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating Commission of Act which Constitutes a Felony and (RICO) Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.
• Dylan Williams on charges of Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating Commission of Act which Constitutes a Felony and (RICO) Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.
• Emery Pace on charges of Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating Commission of Act which Constitutes a Felony and (RICO) Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.
• Mickey James on charges of Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating Commission of Act which Constitutes a Felony and (RICO) Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.
• Sherri Hood on charges of Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating Commission of Act which Constitutes a Felony and (RICO) Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.
• Darrius Walker on charges of Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating Commission of Act which Constitutes a Felony and (RICO) Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.
• Thomas Goodman on charges of Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating Commission of Act which Constitutes a Felony and (RICO) Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.
• Kerri McCullough on charges of Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating Commission of Act which Constitutes a Felony and (RICO) Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.
• Joel D. Maddox on charges of Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating Commission of Act which Constitutes a Felony and (RICO) Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.
• Joshua Alexander on charges of Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating Commission of Act which Constitutes a Felony and (RICO) Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.
• Kimberlea Moore on charges of Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating Commission of Act which Constitutes a Felony and (RICO) Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.
• Melony Heath on charges of Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating Commission of Act which Constitutes a Felony and (RICO) Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.
• Gerogiana Montano on charges of Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating Commission of Act which Constitutes a Felony and (RICO) Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.
• Thomas Goolsby on charges of Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating Commission of Act which Constitutes a Felony and (RICO) Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.
• Regina Jones on charges of Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating Commission of Act which Constitutes a Felony and (RICO) Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.
• Trent Fulmer on charges of Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating Commission of Act which Constitutes a Felony and (RICO) Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.
• Michael Summerville on charges of Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating Commission of Act which Constitutes a Felony and (RICO) Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.
• Jane Jennings on charges of Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating Commission of Act which Constitutes a Felony and (RICO) Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.
• Megan Wilmer on charges of Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating Commission of Act which Constitutes a Felony and (RICO) Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.
• Christy Smith on charges of Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating Commission of Act which Constitutes a Felony and (RICO) Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.
• Jeremy Sheridan Dupree on charges of Public Drunkenness and Obstruction of an Officer.
• Craig Griffith on charges of Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating Commission of Act which Constitutes a Felony and (RICO) Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.
• John Blackburn on charges of Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating Commission of Act which Constitutes a Felony and (RICO) Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.
• Gary Kilchiss on charges of Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating Commission of Act which Constitutes a Felony and (RICO) Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.
• Gary Parks on charges of Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating Commission of Act which Constitutes a Felony and (RICO) Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.
• Thamara Heard on charges of on charges of Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating Commission of Act which Constitutes a Felony and (RICO) Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.
• Jack Barber on charges of on charges of Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating Commission of Act which Constitutes a Felony and (RICO) Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.
• Brittany Mobley on charges of Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating Commission of Act which Constitutes a Felony and (RICO) Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.
• Calvin Jones on charges of Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating Commission of Act which Constitutes a Felony and (RICO) Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.
• Dean Walker on charges of Violation of Oath of Office, Items Prohibited to Inmate and Criminal Attempt to Commit Trading with Inmates.
• Amanda Kay Cobb on charges of Giving False Name.
• Shawn Phillip White on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Reckless Driving and Driving on Wrong Side of Road.
• Kristy Williams on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating Commission of Act which Constitutes a Felony and (RICO) Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.
• Jared Williams on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• David Dalton on charges of on charges of Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating Commission of Act which Constitutes a Felony and (RICO) Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.
• Dawn Butler Duke on charges of on charges of Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating Commission of Act which Constitutes a Felony and (RICO) Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.
• Robert Eidson on charges of on charges of Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating Commission of Act which Constitutes a Felony and (RICO) Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.
• George Kennedy on charges of on charges of Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating Commission of Act which Constitutes a Felony and (RICO) Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.
• Angel Jose Sherrell on charges of on charges of Use of Communication Facility in Committing or Facilitating Commission of Act which Constitutes a Felony and (RICO) Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.
Bond granted in 28 cases and denied in 29 cases. Judges held one civil hearing. Judges issued 167 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 31 civil cases.
