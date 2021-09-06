Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for a first appearance bond hearing during the period of August 30-September 3, 2021:
• Jamal Francis on charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.
• Travis H. Haynes on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Driving without a License, Possession of Drug Related Object and Improper Display of License.
• Timothy Godzell Adams on charges of Possession of Handgun by Person Under 18 years of age and Possession of Marijuana.
• Marquis Franklin on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Firearm during Commission of a Crime.
• Shacolbian K. Grier-Stillwell on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Firearm during Commission of a Crime.
• Ladarious K. Marshall on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce).
• Curtis Brown on DUI and Open Container.
• Jeffery Alan Lavelle on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Related Object, Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce) and Abandonment of Drugs.
• Jimmie Lee Vaughn III on charges of Sexual Exploitation of Children
• Cody Trenten Hoek on charges of Simple Assault (Family Violence).
• Rickey Brandon Conaway on charges of Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree and Burglary.
• Jason Brent Woods on charges of Simple Battery Family Violence, Giving False Name and Obstruction of Officer.
Bond was granted in 12 cases and denied in no cases. Judges held eight civil hearings. Judges issued 24 arrest warrants. The Clerk filed 21 civil cases.
