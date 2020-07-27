Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for First Appearance Bond Hearings during the period of July 20-26, 2020.
• Dennis Tanner on a charge of Aggravated Assault.
• David High on a charge of Battery Family Violence.
• Amanda Feltman on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Object.
• Michael Fletcher Fincher on charges of Simple Battery Family Violence and Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce.
• Wallace Bradley Barnette on a charge of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property.
• Steve Ray Beard on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, No Insurance on Motor Vehicle and Possession of Drug Related Object.
• Danny Chatzen Pryor on charges of Reckless Conduct.
• Lonathon Roberts on a charge of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Richard McCarthy on a charge of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Carey Darnell Johnson on charges of Burglary in the Second Degree, Obstruction of an Officer and Theft by Shoplifting.
Bond was granted in five cases and denied in four cases. Judges held one civil hearing and two civilian warrant application hearings. Judges issued 27 arrest warrants. The Clerk filed 39 civil cases.
