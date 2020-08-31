Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for First Appearance Bond Hearings during the period of August 24-30, 2020:
• Carlos F. Andrews Jr. on charges of Armed Robbery and Aggravated Assault.
• Montavious Mangham on charges of Armed Robbery and Aggravated Assault.
• Zaire Blanton on a charge of Battery (2 counts)
• Ralph Alexander on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Sale of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Trafficking Cocaine, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.
• Lajarvis Quintez Denson on a charge of Sale of Marijuana.
• Keldrick Demond McDowell on a charge of Sale of a Controlled Substance.
• Brandon Phillips on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Marijuana with Intent.
• Antwyone Demone Brown on charges of Sale of a Controlled Substance (2 counts), Possession of Marijuana Less than one ounce and Tampering with Evidence.
• Carey Darnell Johnson on a charge of Theft by Shoplifting.
• Rachel Delvanetta Oye on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance and Drug Related Objects.
• James Michael Thomas on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute.
• Kenneth Bernard Miles on charges of Trafficking in Morphine, Opium or Heroin and Possession of Heroin with Intent to Distribute.
• Garrett Demaun Sheppard on charges of Aggravated Assault Family Violence, Battery Family Violence, and two counts of Cruelty to Children in the Third Degree.
Bond was granted in two cases and denied in 12 cases. Judges held three civil hearings and one civilian warrant hearing and issued 39 arrest warrants. The clerk filed 15 civil cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.