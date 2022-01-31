Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for a first appearance bond hearing during the period of January 24-30, 2022:
• Robert Clinton Bradley on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (2 counts) and Possession of a Drug Related Object.
• Magan Y. Washington on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce).
• Kevin Allen Buffalo on charges of Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Failure to Maintain Lane.
• Deontae Brown on the charge of Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer.
• Ronald Elrod on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce and Possession of a Drug Related Object.
• Harley Jasmine Russ on the Charge of Criminal Trespass.
• Michael Alan Lance on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana Derivatives and Possession of Drug Related Object.
• Adam Owen Kuipers on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and No Tag Lights.
• William Edward Wesley on Failure to Register as Sexual Offender.
• Mark Elliott Crusinberry on charges of Possession of a Drug Related Object and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Raymond Anthony Brush on charges of Use of Communication Device to Facilitate a Felony Transaction. Conspiracy to Purchase GHB, Conspiracy to Purchase Heroin and Conspiracy to Purchase Methamphetamine.
• Debbie Buice on charges of Conspiracy to Purchase a Controlled Substance (2 counts) and Use of Communication Device to Facilitate a Felony Transaction.
Bond was granted in 11 cases and denied in one case. Judges held three civil hearings and issued 35 arrest warrants. The Clerk filed 26 civil cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.