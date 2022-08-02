Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for bond consideration and/or first appearance bond hearings during the period of July 25-31, 2022:
• Quincy Amos Bogan on a charge of Criminal Trespass.
• Matthew Brett McGinnis on charges of Criminal Trespass, Family Violence, Criminal Trespass, Obstruction of an Officer, Cruelty to Children in the First Degree, and Family Violence Arson in the Third Degree.
• William Wheeler on charges of Battery (Family Violence) and Cruelty to Children in the Third Degree.
• Jesus Alberto Macia Morales on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Failure to Maintain Lane, Open Container and Driving Without License.
• Benjamin Whiddon on the charge of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Robert M. Herron on the charge of Interference with Custody (Misdemeanor).
• Brian Kennedy on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substances, Possession of Drug Related Objects and Possession of Marijuana Less than One Ounce.
• Timothy Saunier on charges of Theft by Taking.
• Cameron Parker Scott on the charge of Possession of Marijuana (Felony).
• Thorne Cole Anderson on the charge of Rape
Bond was granted in seven cases and denied in three cases. Judges held eight civil hearings. Judges issued 18 arrest warrants and Clerks filed 25 civil cases.
