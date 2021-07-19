Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for a first appearance bond hearing during the period of July 12-18, 2021:
• Deontrez L. Shivers on two counts of Obstruction of an Officer.
• Brandon Tyler Pullins on charges of Battery Family Violence, Obstruction of an Officer, False Imprisonment and Aggravated Assault.
• Timothy Leon Smith on charges of Obstruction of an Officer.
• Hikendra Sims on two counts of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and two counts of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute within a Public Housing Community.
• Akiir Griffin on two counts of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and two counts of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute within a Public Housing Community.
• Jacob Michael Clark on charges of Trafficking in Methamphetamine or Amphetamine, Trafficking in Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Speeding.
• Ricky James Grisham, Jr. on charges of Battery.
• Danny Cooper on charges of Criminal Trespass.
• Emily Anne Davis on charges of use of Communication Device in Committing or Facilitating Commission of a Felony Act and (RICO) Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations,
• Tammy Jo Turner on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Related Objects, Driving on a Suspended License and Open Container.
• William Bert Noble on charges of Trafficking Cocaine Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute (2 counts), Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession Marijuana.
• Christopher Henderson on charges of Possession of Drug Related Objects, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute (2 counts)
• Ashley Bunn Nanney on charges of Cruelty to Children in the 1st Degree, Possession of a Controlled Substance (2 counts), and Felony Murder.
• Justin Michael Prices on charges of Cruelty to Children in the 1st Degree, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Felony Murder.
Bond was granted in nine cases and denied in five cases. Judges held arraignments and trials in cases involving county ordinance violations with the court disposing of three cases. Judges issued 52 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 22 civil cases.
