Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for bond consideration and/or first appearance bond hearings during the period of Aug. 29 — Sept. 4, 2022:
George Michael Prince♦ on a charge of Battery Family Violence.
Jessie Scott Atkinson♦ on charges of Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree, Battery (Family Violence) and Simple Battery (Family Violence).
Yunique Lashay Smith♦ on the charge of Battery.
Robert Taylor Hammond♦ on charges of Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession of Firearm during Commission of a Crime, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon and Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce.
Bruce Anthony Hickmon♦ on charges of Burglary in the 2nd Degree and Violation of the Georgia RICO Act.
Sheba Renea Smith♦ on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Bringing Drugs within Guard Lines.
Lajarvis Quintez Denson♦ on charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Possession of a Firearm during Certain Crimes.
Angela Louise Range♦ on charges of Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer, Fleeing and Attempting to Elude, Speeding, Failure to Stop for Stop Sign, Driving on Suspended License and Open Container.
Ashley Tuck♦ on charges of Possession of a Drug Related Object, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, Obstruction of an Officer, Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce), Window Tint Violation and County Decal Obscuring Tag.
Bond was granted in six cases and denied in three cases. Judges held five civil hearings and one preliminary hearing. Judges issued 38 arrest warrants and Clerks filed 19 civil cases.
