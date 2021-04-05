Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for consideration of bond or a first appearance bond hearing during the period of Mar. 29-Apr. 4, 2021:
• Lemarcus Mattox on charges of Obstruction of an Officer and Seat Belt Violation.
• Kesha M. Hampton on charges of Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce).
• Waymon Hampton on charges of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude, Driving on Suspended License, Reckless Driving, Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce), Failure to Obey a Traffic Device.
• Alec C. Wells on charges of Possession of a Marijuana Derivatives, Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce) and Possession of a Drug Related Object.
• Ferlandos Keontae Grier on charges of Reckless Conduct and Carrying a Pistol without a License.
• Courtney Deon Marshall on charges of Failure to Maintain Lane, Driving on Suspended License and DUI.
• Gregory Nicholas Garlin on charges of Aggravated Assault and two counts of Cruelty to Children in the Third Degree.
• Joshua Brandon Alford on charges of Terroristic Threats.
• Kayla Carlisle on charges of Obstruction of an Officer and Allowing a Minor to Drive
• Jayden Lonala Adams on charges of Reckless Driving, Failure to Maintain lane, Suspended License, Fleeing and Eluding, Driving in Emergency Lane, Following to Closely.
• Lori Boyt on a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Bond granted in eight cases and denied in three cases. Judges held six civil hearings. Judges issued 40 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 23 civil cases.
