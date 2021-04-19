Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for consideration of bond or a first appearance bond hearing during the period of April 12-18, 2021:
• Rosalie Ashley Khan on charges of Giving False Name and Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce).
• Jadarius McDowell on charges of Felony Fleeing or Attempting to Elude, Obstruction of an Officer, No Helmet, Driving without a License, and No Tag Lights.
• Gary Anthony Sellars Jr. on charges of Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance and Possession of Firearm during the Commission of a Crime.
• Amber Groves on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) and Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce).
• Victor Grier on charges of Driving on Suspended License and Open Container Violation.
• Shane Campbell on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce), and Crossing Guard Lines with Weapons).
• Tavorius C. Phillips on charges of Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce) and Possession of a Drug Related Object.
• Stephanie Garrett on charges of Forgery in the Fourth Degree.
• Kathy Costello on charges of Bail Jumping.
• McKenzie Grier on a charge of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance,
• Robert Leon Rose on a charge of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• John Puckett on a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance.
• Dariyanuh Noble on charges of Aggravated Assault and Interfering with Calls for Emergency Assistance.
• Dimitrius Xavier Gillen on charges of Entering an Automobile, two counts of Theft by Taking, Theft by Taking Motor Vehicle and Burglary in the First Degree.
Bond granted in each of the above cases. Judges held two civil hearings and one preliminary hearing. Judges issued 57 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 42 civil cases.
